Hundreds of BLM, defund police protesters block busy Boston street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of protesters stood in the street and blocked traffic near Boston’s Financial District Tuesday evening.

The protesters walked to the intersection of Congress and State streets at about 5 p.m. following a defund the police rally in City Hall Plaza, parked their cars in the middle of the road and stood silently in protest of police violence.

Officers and demonstrators are keeping their distance and the demonstration remains peaceful.

The protesters are in support of defunding police departments and reallocating that money toward social programs in support of the city’s minority communities.

Another look at Congress / State St. Protestors now sitting down in the intersection. They marched from a rally at City Hall Plaza, where they called for defunding BPD and re-investing in social programs. #7News pic.twitter.com/LpLmb8knQZ — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) June 23, 2020

“Especially since the budget hearing is tomorrow we want to put extra pressure on the city councilors,” event organizer Arlyn Dioniso said. “This isn’t just a trend. A lot of people think this is just a trend that happened two or three weeks ago. No. This has been going on for years and will continue happening until we see real change.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

