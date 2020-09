SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of boaters supporting Donald Trump cruised past Scituate Saturday afternoon.

Crowds gathered along Humarock Beach to watch the procession.

“I think it’s great, I love the support for Trump,” said Brian Philibotte of Marshfield. “I think we’re heading in the right direction and look forward to another four years.”

