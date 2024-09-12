BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Boston hotel workers are on strike at four hotels.

The workers said they are protesting heavy workloads and wages that aren’t enough to afford the cost of living.

This is the second wave of strikes for Boston hotel workers this month after over 900 workers walked off the job over Labor Day weekend.

