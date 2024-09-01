BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of hotel workers in Boston have gone on strike, demanding better wages and fair workloads.

Demonstrations were unfolding outside several hotels in the city on Sunday after the union’s contract expired overnight.

Desk agents, doormen, banquet servers, and more could be seen picketing outside the Fairmont Copley Plaza, where they were banging on buckets, holding up signs that read ‘Make them Pay’ and chanting, “No contract, no peace.”

Unite Here Local 26 says nearly 900 workers are on strike and are seeking pay that is in line with the rising cost of living.

Union President Carlos Aramayo said, “If you ask anyone on this picket line today whether the economy is working for them, they will say absolutely not. They’ll say they can’t afford groceries, they can’t afford the rent, they can’t afford to take their kids out to a nice meal once in a while, and if you ask them really who is to blame for that, they’re going to tell you, it’s the hotel industry.”

