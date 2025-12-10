BOSTON (WHDH) - Around 400 children from every neighborhood in Boston got in the holiday spirit Tuesday night while they shopped with Boston police officers at a Target in Dorchester as part of the 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.

“It is far better than the North Pole and a little warmer, too,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox joked.

The joy is all made possible by the Boston police department, the Boston Police Foundation, and its sponsorship partners.

“This is what they truly do,” said Dan Linskey, Vice Chair of the Boston Police Foundation. “Cops care, and our Boston cops care about our community, care about the kids, and leading the way to make sure kids have a great holiday season.”

The event started more than a decade ago with about 100 children, and soon grew to what it is today.

Officers involved said they know the true meaning of Christmas is sharing joy with the community.

“The first time kids are seeing a police officer, if it’s a positive experience with the magic of Christmas, that’s a lot better than a negative interaction with a police officer any time,” said Linskey.

Other law enforcement agencies also got in on the fun, with members of the MBTA transit police to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department also shopping until they dropped.

“I’m thankful for all our officers who care so much not only about the residents but the kids. This is a kids event. That warms my heart,” said Cox.

