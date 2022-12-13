BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police made the holiday season a little brighter for some area kids Tuesday as part of the department’s annual Shop With a Cop events.

Hundreds of kids in Dorchester filled up their carts as they avoided the Grinch and had the chance to see Santa and Mrs. Clause. The annual events are made possible by nonprofit Boston Pal, which aims to create positive relationships between children and police officers.

Former Police Commissioner William Gross and current Commissioner Michael Cox were on hand.

“Childhood only lasts so long and anything we can do to support that and build trust, I’m for,” Cox said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)