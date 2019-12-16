Hundreds of Boston kids take part in annual Shop With a Cop event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers assisted Santa on Monday by taking some local kids on a holiday shopping spree.

It’s all part of an effort to brighten the Christmas season for city kids during the 11th annual Shop With a Cop event.

Over 300 kids participated in the event.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he hopes the event will build a positive and lasting impact on the community.

“We’re neighborhood kids who have made it this far. We want to make sure our future is taken care of,” Gross said. ” So, their first, second and third interaction with first responders and authoritative figures is going to be positive because we want to be in their lives.”

