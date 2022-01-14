BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Buffalo fans plan to flock to an iconic bar in Boston on Saturday night to watch the Bills and Patriots square off in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

“There is a huge Bills presence in Boston, believe it or not,” said Kristen Salemi, president of the Bills Backers of Boston. “We probably have about 4 or 5,000 people who follow us.”

The bar of choice for the Bills Backers is The Harp on Causeway Street.

“Any given Sunday at The Harp we can get upwards of 300 Bills fans,” Salemi said.

The group has been gathering to support the Bills since the late 1980s.

“I would argue that Bills fans are more passionate about the game than Patriots fans,” Salemi added.

Kristen says she met her husband, Chris, through the Bills Backers in 2011. They’ve since added a new fan to the group, their daughter, Sophia.

“She had a jersey since day one. She got home from the hospital and watched her first Bills game,” Salemi said of her daughter.

Salemi says about 600 fans could show up at the bar for the playoff game.

