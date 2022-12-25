MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A father-son duo, along with dozens of volunteers, helped spread holiday cheer by dishing out more than 1,500 meals to those in need in Malden on Christmas Day.

Dr. Ed Weiner and his son, Jonathan Weiner, have now been partaking in this Christmas dinner initiative, called Project Ezra, for more than 30 years.

Volunteers started cooking and preparing the food in the Malden High School cafeteria. For those who can’t make it to the high school, meals are packaged up and delivered.

This year, they say demand is higher than ever. They served up some 600 pounds or roast beef and 400 pounds of potatoes at a time when people are struggling to keep up with rising costs.









(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)