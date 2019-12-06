Hundreds of climate change activists march through Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of climate change activists who back proposed legislation that would address climate change at the scale of the crisis marched through the streets of Boston on Friday.

Many of the activists skipped school and work to march to the State House in support of Green New Deal — a 10-year plan to mobilize every aspect of American society to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey addressed the activists at a rally prior to the march.

“The young people are an army of activists arriving to lead this movement,” he told 7NEWS. “It’s absolutely critical that they continue to give leadership. They are making a difference. They’re injecting this issue into the politics of America for the 2020 elections cycle.”

The Green New Deal vows to provide a guaranteed living-wage job for anyone who needs one, in addition to a just transition for both workers and frontline communities.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)