Hundreds of community members gather to remember beloved school nurse shot at her Braintree home

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered to remember a beloved school nurse who was shot and killed at her Braintree home last week.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on JFK Memorial Drive for 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda Monday evening in honor of her dedication to the towns she served and in memory of a woman whose life ended too soon.

Melchionda was fatally shot while answering the door at her home by a former neighbor 61-year-old Robert Bonang.

She served as the Director of Health for Weston Public Schools and a former school nurse in the Braintree school system.

Organizers of the even said it was a way for people to come together and remember the legacy she has left behind.

Bonang posed as a delivery driver and was carrying a box with a hole cut out for his rifle, according to authorities.

He has been arrested on murder charges and is currently being held without bail.

