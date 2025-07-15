BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from a Blue Line train that became stuck in a tunnel between Aquarium and Maverick stations in Boston on Tuesday.

The MBTA said on social media that T personnel and members of the Boston Fire Department worked together to get approximately 500 passengers safely off the train.

Passengers who spoke with 7NEWS say the lights were out and the air conditioning was off before evacuating.

Officials say the train was roughly 200-300 yards into the tunnel underneath the harbor when it stopped.

The MBTA says a downed community cable that manages the line’s signals is to blame.

There were no reported injuries.

Commuters were forced to take shuttle buses and ferry service while the line was temporarily shut down.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng told 7NEWS he shared the passengers’ frustrations after stepping off a ferry.

“I certainly I agree with them, one of the reasons I’m using the alternative service is to feel exactly what they’re doing with them. This is not what we expect of ourselves and we will do better,” Eng said, adding the cable that caused the issue is likely 60 years old.

“These are the things that we need to keep investing in our infrastructure.

Regular service has since resumed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

