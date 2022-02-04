IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to hundreds of crashes on Friday as a winter storm packing freezing rain and sleet glazed the Bay State in ice.
“Our troopers have responded to well over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage, including one fatality. Patrols were going from one crash to another,” Massachusetts State Police said. “Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not.”
At least one person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, authorities said.
In Ipswich, a dump truck rolled over on Route 1 north at Linebrook Road and spilled sand in the roadway.
Emergency officials in Littleton also reported multiple accidents on both I-495 and Route 2.
In Weston, a multi-vehicle crash on westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike snarled traffic during the afternoon commute. State police warned of lengthy delays in the area.
A speed restriction of 40 mph has been put in place on Interstate 90 and tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles have been banned from traveling on the highway until further notice.
MassDOT has deployed more than 1,000 pieces of equipment for snow and ice operations.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state until 10 p.m.
Troopers in New Hampshire have also responded to a slew of crashes.
Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)