IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to hundreds of crashes on Friday as a winter storm packing freezing rain and sleet glazed the Bay State in ice.

“Our troopers have responded to well over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage, including one fatality. Patrols were going from one crash to another,” Massachusetts State Police said. “Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not.”

This number is most definitely low because reports are still being written and entered, but since 5 pm last night our Troopers have responded to well over 200 crashes with either injuries or property damage, including one fatality. Patrols were going from one crash to another. pic.twitter.com/YFrm12MHrW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

At least one person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, authorities said.

In Ipswich, a dump truck rolled over on Route 1 north at Linebrook Road and spilled sand in the roadway.

Emergency officials in Littleton also reported multiple accidents on both I-495 and Route 2.

Busy morning for LPD and LFD. If you do not need to be on the road please stay home. https://t.co/SbqGxRnzJz — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 4, 2022

In Weston, a multi-vehicle crash on westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike snarled traffic during the afternoon commute. State police warned of lengthy delays in the area.

Troopers on scene of crash, Mass Pike WB, Weston. No injuries. Two vehicles towed. Expect delays. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/K1gU2qt7fN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

A speed restriction of 40 mph has been put in place on Interstate 90 and tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles have been banned from traveling on the highway until further notice.

MassDOT has deployed more than 1,000 pieces of equipment for snow and ice operations.

MassDOT has 1487 pieces equipment deployed in ice and snow operations in state. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) February 4, 2022

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state until 10 p.m.

Troopers in New Hampshire have also responded to a slew of crashes.

