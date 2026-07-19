BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of fans, some supporting Argentina and Spain, others there for the experience, packed City Hall Plaza on Sunday to watch the deciding game of the 2026 World Cup.

And though Spain walked away with the trophy in the end, many fans we spoke with said they’re going to miss the energy the tournament brought to Boston.

Among them was Alua Kurbanova, who said, “I did, of course, root for the USA… I watched every game. I was very passionate about the games and with Belgium…kind of bittersweet.”

Priyank Lalwani said, “People from different countries came, like Norway, Sweden, and they all brought life to the city of Boston. Which enlightened the city to a whole new level.”

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