MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of first responders are taking part in a four-day hockey tournament in Marlboro to raise awareness for the mental health battles experienced by first responders and military members.

The Healing Heroes Foundation, in collaboration with the Boston Bruins Foundation, hosted the BFit Heroes Cup, brought together more than 100 hockey teams to show support and raise money to make sure their fellow heroes get the help they need.

The fundraiser is also aimed at breaking the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health.

“You’re expected to do your job every single time and just move on from it but it builds and it builds and it builds,” said Healing Heroes Foundation co-director EJ Nichols. “It’s something that does affect you and it is something that we bring home to our families and affect our everyday lives.”

So far, the tournament has raised more than $500,000 for the Healing Heroes Foundation and other charities.

Learn more and donate: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Marlborough/BFitHeroesCupHockeyTournament

