BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan airport was the place to be Monday night as passengers rushed out of Boston ahead of Tuesday’s nor’easter.

The storm is already causing headaches for American Airlines customers as the airline canceled all of Tuesday’s flights in and out of Boston, where the storm is expected to dump at least a foot of snow.

Some, like Jackie Hartnett, are ditching the snow and heading to Costa Rica.

“I actually just left work,” she said. “They weren’t happy, but whatever.”

Others, however, aren’t so lucky.

“It sounds like we’re not going to be getting out, unfortunately,” said Travis Wilson. “So we’re going back home and figuring out what’s next.”

Tuesday’s weather caused American Airlines to worry about nearly two dozen airports along the East Coast. The airline sent passengers an alert saying they’re waiving ticket change fees.

Officials are reminding passengers that if you have a flight, be sure to call ahead of check online before heading to the airport.

