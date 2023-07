BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Logan Airport on Sunday as a series of powerful storms moved through the region.

According to Flight Aware, 321 flights had been delayed and 230 had been canceled as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)