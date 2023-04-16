BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Golden Retriever owners and their canine companions gathered for a “Golden Strong” meet-up on Boston Common on Sunday to honor Spencer the marathon dog and his niece Penny, both of whom died from canine cancer in February.

Spencer’s family has raised more than $33,000 already for canine cancer research, and are working to put a Spencer statue along the marathon route. Spencer gained local fame for becoming a landmark on the Boston Marathon route in Ashland.

Spencer’s owner, Richard Powers, said losing both of their beloved pets at the same time was extremely difficult.

“I think we’re accomplishing his legacy and bringing awareness to canine cancer and how it effects the family members, it’s not just the dog it’s a family member,” he said.

“It’s so heartwarming,” he added, “To see he touched millions of lives at this point.”

