Hundreds of hero first responders come to the aide of Merrimack Valley residents in need

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of first responders from across New England came to the aide of residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover after a gas disaster caused unprecedented damage.

From Maine to New Hampshire to Boston, emergency crews raced through three communities, battling fires, evacuating residents and setting up shelters.

Using infrared camera Massachusetts State Police were able to located several gas leaks underneath the pavement in Lawrence before any more destruction could occur.

This was just a small part of the response that came from across New England.

Many people affected by this disaster are grateful to the crews who came to their rescue.

“I thought it was a great show of help,” one resident said.

Those without power today say they are reassured by the massive response.

“At first it was like there weren’t enough for what was going on,” Fradely Martinez said as he was cycling down the street in search of gas for his generator. “But then after the first 20 to 30 minutes you just saw so many firefighters coming from different cities and different towns over. It was crazy.”

First responders have not been the only ones stepping forward, local hotels have been opening their doors offering rooms to those displaced by the blasts. Verizon Wireless is also offering customers free texts and call for the next few days so they may contact loved ones.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)