BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of home care clinicians began a seven-day strike Wednesday in Braintree against Mass General Brigham.

The clinicians are negotiating their first contract since voting to unionize two years ago.

The union said some of the clinicians’ top priorities include more manageable caseloads and competitive wages.

MGB said more than 175 replacement clinicians are supporting in-home patient care.

The clinicians will now picket at MGB’s headquarters in Somerville.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)