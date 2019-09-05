Hundreds of ICE protesters block traffic on march through streets of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of ICE protesters are blocking traffic as they march through the streets of Boston on Thursday night.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a massive hoard of people traveling down Congress Street, passing the Boston Public Market, and heading for Government Center.

Jewish activists say they are protesting what they perceive as poor treatment of detainees at facilities operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The march started at the iconic New England Holocaust Memorial on Union Street and came to a stop outside the Amazon offices in Kendall Square.

Demonstrators have arrived at the Amazon office in Kendall, they went into the lobby and are chanting "the whole world is watching…" pic.twitter.com/MBfPLAsLyh — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) September 5, 2019

Protestors entered the lobby calling for Amazon to end its cooperation with ICE.

Many said they are rallying against tech companies who they say are complicit in the abuse of detainees through contracts with the organization.

Boston police are monitoring the situation.

Lengthy traffic delays have been reported in the area.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

