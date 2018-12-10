Hundreds of kids go on shopping spree with Boston police officers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers are assisting Santa and going on a shopping spree.

These heroes and helpers are brightening the Christmas season for children in the city during the 10th annual Shop With a Cop event.

“I get to buy some things for my mom, my sister, and also something for me,” said Jordan Michel of Dorchester.

Nearly 400 kids were shopping with officers Monday night, an event put together by the Boston Police Department.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said it’s their way to give back.

“The Boston Police Department really believes when you don’t isolate families, when you reach out to all the families who maybe had a couple challenges throughout the year, to bring them some Christmas joy, let’s do it, it brings the city together,” Gross said.

