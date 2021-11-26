COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a string of overnight mail thefts in Cohasset.

Hundreds of letters, postcards, and packages were removed unlawfully from mailboxes and porches, according to Cohasset police.

They were found in yards and in the roadways throughout town, police said.

It is believed that a suspect or suspects committed the thefts Thursday night into Friday morning on Jerusalem Road between Hull Street and Forest Avenue, and again on Forest Avenue and on all side streets off of Forest Avenue, police added.

There are more than 40 victims who have been identified by police so far.

The police department notified the United States Postal Service, which is actively working to help identify additional victims and to return mail and packages to the intended recipients.

Residents who find stray mail or packages are asked to return them to the Cohasset police station at 62 Elm St.

