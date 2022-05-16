MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class in Malden Monday in solidarity with their teachers.

SKY7 HD flew over the Salem Street high school where the students showed their support for more than 100 teachers and staff were told their employment was not being renewed.

The Malden Education Association union said it is holding a meeting about the cuts.

