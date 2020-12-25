Hundreds of meals delivered to those in need in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers worked on Christmas Day to deliver nearly 300 meals to families in need in Malden.

Jonathan Weiner and others with Bread of Life of Malden worked to hand out free Christmas meals to those who are food insecure during the pandemic.

Other organizations got involved, as did the mayor’s office.

Weiner has been organizing the effort for the past 21 years and began when he was 5 years old.

Those looking to donate Bread of Life of Malden can visit the organization’s donation page.

