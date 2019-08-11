Hundreds of motorcyclists in Southie raise money for Cops For Kids With Cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of South Boston for a good cause Sunday.

The 14th annual “Flight of the Angels” ride took place to benefit the charity Cops For Kids With Cancer

“We had a lot of supporters from the bike community, a lot of support from police motorcycles. It’s pretty nice to see,” said Ed McNally of Cops For Kids With Cancer.

The charity has raised more than $3 million over the years.

