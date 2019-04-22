Hundreds of National Grid customers without power in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in Brockton Monday evening.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that around 1,081 National Grid customers were without power.

Homes on Belmont Court, Pearl, Torrey, Rockland streets, Candy Lane, Sunset, College, Brian, Tosca drives, and Taft Avenue were all impacted.

Officials have not said what caused the outage.

