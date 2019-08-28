Hundreds of Newton teachers rally amid impending contract expiration days before school starts

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Newton teachers demanding a new contract gathered outside of City Hall days before the first day of classes.

A union contract for teachers is set to expire this week, prompting many educators to skip their first conference day Wednesday to rally before school officially starts next Tuesday.

Jamie Rinaldi, of the Newton Teachers Association, says teachers were supposed to gather to hear speeches from the superintendent, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and a union chair, but the superintendent canceled that meeting.

“We decided to bring our message to the mayor and let the entire city know we want a fair contract immediately,”

The teacher’s union added that they’ve been negotiating for more than a year.

History teacher Jennie Bement says this negotiation has taken a toll on the staff.

“It’s partly just a mental strain, knowing we’re fighting for this and aren’t being heard,” she said. “It impacts your work and how you see your job.”

Teachers say they want more recognition for para-professionals, better family medical leave and a pay raise.

“We’re pretty far apart on salaries,” Rinaldi said. “We feel we made some considerable sacrifices in the years after the recession and that’s made it a lot harder for our members to live in the Greater Boston area.”

Fuller told 7NEWS that she hears the educators but wouldn’t say whether a pay raise was being considered.

“We’re committed to a contract that’s fair to our teachers, equitable for our teachers and sustainable for the City of Newton,” she said. “I’m dedicated to finding a settlement that works for our teachers, students, and city.”

Hundreds of teachers, aides, counselors rallying in front of #Newton city hall. Students start school next week- teacher’s union contract expires today. @7News pic.twitter.com/GVjVUKfD6I — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)