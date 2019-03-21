Hundreds of Northeastern students pack watch party to cheer on Huskies in NCAA tourney

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Northeastern University students packed a watch party on campus Thursday to cheer on the Huskies men’s basketball team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 13 Huskies took on No. 4 Kansas in a first-round game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Huskies trailed, 37-25, at halftime.

“We’re hanging in there,” student George Barker said at halftime. “We haven’t played super well, but there’s not that much of a deficit, so there’s still a pretty good chance.”

Student Krish Moran added: “I think Northeastern has it in them. Go Huskies.”

