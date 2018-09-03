Hundreds of pigs rescued from hoarding situation in need of new homes

(WHDH) — A charitable group is hoping to find new homes for 458 pigs that were recently rescued from a hoarding situation in Kentucky and are now slated to be euthanized.

The pigs, some of which are pregnant, were malnourished and weak when they were found in late August, according to the Pig’s Advocate League.

The league said the owner of the pigs failed to get them spayed and neutered while allowing males and females to live together. They were also underfed.

If the pigs are not adopted by Sept. 14, they will be euthanized, state officials said. “Operation 458” has since been established in an effort to save the animals.

Advocates are actively seeking out anyone who may be interested in adopting a pig. with mounting expenses, donations and volunteers are also needed.

How you can help:

•ADOPT: If you are able to help, please complete an adoption/foster application here: goo.gl/nCzQ58

•DONATE: PayPal is palpigs@gmail.com or donate at www.pigadvocates.com/donations

•VOLUNTEER: Go to https://goo.gl/forms/IhK160Kg7Uc41BUn2

•DRIVE TRANSPORT: For transport volunteer details go here https://goo.gl/forms/4BdnfbsOdWpuSZ042

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)