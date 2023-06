NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton farm is raising the alarm after hundreds of plants were stolen sometime overnight.

Newton Community Farm shared photos of the theft on social media. They say basil, scallions, eggplants, and cucumbers.

They’re urging anyone with information to contact police.

