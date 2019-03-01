Hundreds of pounds undersized fish seized by Mass. Environmental Police donated to homeless

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of pounds of undersized halibut that Massachusetts Environmental Police officers seized from a Canadian dealer on Wednesday have been donated to a homeless shelter in Kington, officials said.

Officers conducting a fisheries inspection of a truck transporting seafood from Canada into Massachusetts observed a pallet containing more than 500 pounds of halibut, 300 pounds of which was under the minimum size limit of 41 inches, according to police.

The halibut was seized and the dealer was fined.

The fish have since been processed into fillets and donated to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless in Kingston.

