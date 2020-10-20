Hundreds of protesters demanding justice for victim of officer-involved moped crash in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in Providence, Rhode Island Tuesday night to demand justice for a 24-year-old man who was critically injured in an officer-involved moped crash over the weekend.

Organizers of the march called on authorities to launch an independent investigation into the incident. Some setting fireworks off in front of the police station.

Many All Terrain Vehicles and dirt bikes joined the protest as demonstrators made their way through the streets.

The crash happened Sunday night as officers were attempting to round up hundreds of off-road vehicles on the city streets.

Video of the scene shows the cruiser driving behind the moped before they both take a right turn.

The moment of impact lies just out of frame but, the driver can be seen as he is thrown to the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in a coma. His family says he is in critical condition.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative duty.

