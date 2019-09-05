Hundreds of pups to compete in NH dog show this weekend

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Hundreds of dogs and their owners will compete in the Souhegan Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show this weekend in Nashua.

The pups will strut their stuff on Saturday and Sunday at Nashua Community College as they compete in several canine competitions.

Admission and parking for the event are free of charge. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

New Hampshire State Representative Howard Pearl will be on hand to present the “best in show” award.

