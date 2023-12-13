BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An overnight water main break in Brockton sent water flowing down Montello Street and forced crews to close part of Route 28 to make repairs.

Officials with the Brockton Department of Public Works said the break happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and involved a pipe that was believed to be around 100 years old.

Water access for hundreds of residents was shut down as crews began repair work, with DPW crews seen tearing up asphalt and cleaning up the roadway throughout the morning.

“Right now, we probably have about 200 or 300 customers impacted, about a mile of pipe is shut off – but it’s only the pipe on the main road, it’s not any of the side streets,” said Commissioner of Brockton Public Works Patrick Hill.

A portion of Route 28, from Lawrence Street to Allen Street, was closed as crews continued to work.

Officials estimated the work would likely go on through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, with the Brockton DPW stating water service may return for affected residents by 4 or 5 p.m.

