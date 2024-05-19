REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of area motorcyclists came together Sunday for Boston’s 13th annual Wounded Vet Run, which ran from Revere to East Boston.

The nonprofit helps wounded veterans across the country by raising money for their housing modifications and transportation, including wheelchairs, accessible cars, and basic living needs.

This year’s event honored two veterans: Marine Corporal Kelsee Lainhart and Gunnery Sergeant Brian Meyer.

Lainhart was wounded while helping evacuate female Afghans and children from Kabul Airport in 2021.

Meyer lost his hand, leg, and fingers in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)