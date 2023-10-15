BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Boston-area runners laced up their sneakers for the Martin Richard 8K on Sunday, which left from Martin’s Park in the Seaport for the first time.

The race, in memory of the Boston Marathon Bombings’ youngest victim, left the park created in his memory.

“Starting it in Martin’s Park has always been the dream and to have so many people come it means so much to us,” said his father, Bill Richard.

A kids run kicked off the festivities, followed by the 8K road race.

Foundation officials say they hope to make the race from the park an annual event this time of year.

