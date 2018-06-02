SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WHDH) — Hundreds of pairs of shoes lay in front of the capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in memory of people who died because of Hurricane Maria.

It started Friday as an impromptu display but has grown rapidly, with over 1,500 pairs of shoes.

The official death toll from the storm stands at 64. However, a study published this week by Harvard University says that number is much higher

Researchers suggest more than 4,600 people died either directly or indirectly because of the storm.

On Friday, Puerto Rico’s health department released new numbers showing an additional 1,400 deaths in the months after the storm compared to the previous year.

