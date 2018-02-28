SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of students at Somerville High School walked out of class Wednesday to send a message about gun violence.

The students sat silently for 17 minutes after leaving the school building at 8:17 a.m. in order to honor the 17 people who died in the Florida school shooting two weeks ago.

“It was an incredible feeling to see so many of my peers and friends sitting here all for the same goals to stand with the Parkland students and to get laws changed,” said Amalia Hochman, a student who helped organize the walkout.

In protest against gun violence, the group then walked over to a nearby park to call, email and write letters to Congress in regards to gun control.

“We want them to know that it’s their responsibility to keep us safe and they haven’t been doing their job. We’re not safe,” said Hochman.

Students plan on holding these “walkout Wednesdays” until lawmakers pass major gun reform.

School leaders say they will not discipline the students for protesting. The students will be marked absent, meaning they cannot participate in extracurricular activities.

