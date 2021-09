AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Protests erupted outside a fraternity house at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst over sexual assault allegations on Sunday.

About 300 students gathered outside the Theta Chi fraternity house in response to an alleged sexual assault.

Amherst police dispersed the crowd around 2 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)