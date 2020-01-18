Hundreds of students honor Martin Luther King with day of service

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of eighth graders from across Massachusetts gathered in Boston to honor Martin Luther King with a day of service on Saturday.

The students, representing nearly every city and town in the commonwealth, filled the Great Hall at Fanueil Hall for Launch Day, a program organized by non-profit Project 351. The students spent Saturday on volunteer projects, like working with Meals of Hope to create meals for three different food banks.

“I’m telling you, every king and queen here today are great leaders, so we want to develop that,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. “It just shows that generationally, when you work together you can develop future leaders with a great mindset to make sure that this Commonwealth is the best that it can be.”

“I mean for me it’s really inspiring,” said Molly Stuber, a Project 351 partner. “I hope it’s inspiring to everyone else as well. These are eighth graders who are engaging in their communities. And they want to make a difference.”

More than 1,000 students also attended the BASE Urban Talent College and Career Fair in Roxbury to look at higher education options.

“There’s a huge collection of schools from all over the region who are here to sell themselves to kids from the BASE,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Because they knew if they get these kids, these kids are going to do well and do well by them.”

