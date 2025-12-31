BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way into the city to ring in 2026; celebrations will include a parade, music, art exhibits, and fireworks.

Law enforcement said to expect road closures, bag restrictions, and strict enforcement.

The New England Aquarium hosts the annual waterfront ice sculpture stroll. This year’s sculpture features a shark surrounded by rays and fish, based off a shark that lives at the aquarium.

First Night’s parade will kick off at 6 p.m., travelling from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common, where fireworks will go off at 7 p.m.

Officials are urging people to take public transit to celebrations; all MBTA service will be free after 8 p.m.

