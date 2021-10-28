BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power after a fall nor’easter wreaked havoc on the Bay State, but restoration is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Approximately 264,000 customers remained without power as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan says he expects to see full restoration soon.

“We gave a global ETR of Saturday night at 6 p.m.,” he said during a press conference Thursday.

“I would hope and anticipate that [Eversource] will be able to deliver on what they said earlier today […] which means Halloween should be normal,” Gov. Charlie Baker said on Thursday.

Cape Cod and the Islands, along with southeastern Mass., felt the brunt of the strong winds during the fall nor’easter that lasted from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

The whipping winds prevented utility crews from getting up in bucket trucks to repair the power during the storm but Nolan says that they were still able to make progress in their restoration efforts.

“We had a real good assessment that took place, so even though the buckets couldn’t go up in the air, the assessment allowed us to see what we were looking at in the system,” he explained.

Residents in the area hunkered down as the winds took down trees and power lines.

“The wind was ridiculous,” Scituate Lighthouse Keeper Bob Gallagher said. “It was like being in a lot of turbulence on a plane for a long time.”

Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau added, “It’s just a mess right now.”

“We’re looking at multiple days without power,” he said. “Multiple roads closed around town. Wires down.”

In Quincy, the winds proved to be so powerful that it blew a roof off an apartment building.

Nearby in Cohasset, boats that had been in the water were washed ashore while the press box of an athletic field was blown off the stands and into the parking lot.

Generators could be heard humming in the most-impacted communities.

