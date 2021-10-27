ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of thousands of customers are without power as a fall nor’easter lashes Massachusetts.

Nearly 408,000 customers were without power as of 6:30 a.m., according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

This comes as whipping winds topple trees and power lines throughout the state.

A high wind warning remains in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, while parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Essex counties are under a wind advisory.

The highest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of 6 a.m. were in Edgartown at 94 mph, followed by Scituate at 87 mph, Duxbury at 84 mph, and Dennis at 84 mph.

