Hundreds of thousands without power in aftermath of massive storm

(WHDH) — Across the region, residents are cleaning up and assessing the swaths of damage left behind from a massive storm that left hundreds of thousands without power.

As many as 450,000 were without power during the peak of the storm Friday night. That number now, according to MEMA, is just shy of 400,000.

The storm brought heavy rains and high winds throughout the day Friday, flooding neighborhoods and bringing down trees by the dozens. Cars and homes were destroyed in some communities.

In Quincy, the National Guard assisted police and fire crews in rescuing residents trapped by rising flood waters, rescuing more than 100 people in all.

In Scituate, rising flood waters made some neighborhoods unrecognizable, at one point knocking out power to the entire city, and a travel ban is in effect in Scituate and Marshfield.

In Boston, flooded streets around Long Wharf and the Seaport made some roadways impassable, while crews in Watertown expect to be working on cleanup for days.

The Cape and Islands saw wind gusts as high as 90 miles per hour in some spots, causing significant damage.

The storm had a big impact on travel, as MBTA trains were impacted and ferry service continues to be shuttered. At Logan Airport, flights have been delayed or canceled, and Amtrak Regional service is impacted as well.

Saturday’s high tide is expected to bring more flooding concerns, but the focus shifts to cleanup across the region as crews work to restore power and residents clean up from the mess.

The forecast calls for seasonable conditions over the next several days, but a looming storm midweek is on the radar.

