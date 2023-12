BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa paid a visit to the Holland Community Center in Dorchester on Saturday and helped deliver hundreds of toys to area kids.

More than 600 children between the ages of 3 and 10 were given toys during the annual Breakfast With Santa Toy Giveaway.

A Boston law firm provided the gifts.

