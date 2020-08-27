Hundreds of UMass Amherst employees face furloughs this fall

BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst plans to furlough hundreds of employees for the fall semester, according to union and university officials.

The president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1776, in an email to members, said the furloughs affect roughly 780 people, according to Masslive.com.

She said the alternative was layoffs that would have cost workers their benefits.

The union represents about 1,700 workers in skilled trades, grounds, custodial, housing, food services and security jobs at UMass Amherst.

The number of students on the flagship state university’s campus is being severely limited this fall as the school shifts to mostly remote classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Staff Union and the University Staff Association are also facing furloughs.

UMass Amherst confirmed the furloughs in a statement Thursday from Kumble Subbaswamy, the chancellor. He said 850 employees — mostly dining and residence hall staff — would be placed on “indefinite furlough” effective Sept. 13.

