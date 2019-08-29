Hundreds of Winthrop teachers and staff members protest amid contract concerns

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Winthrop teachers and staff members gathered outside of the high school Thursday morning to protest not having a new contract.

The staffers have been negotiating for a new contract since January. Their previous contract ended in June.

Teachers say the two sides are still split on salary and scheduling.

Winthrop Teachers’ Association President Kristen Reynolds said, “We’re out here today to show unity on the first day of school, we’d like to show the town officials, the school committee, the town council, the town manager how important it is to us to settle a fair contract.”

The demonstration came one day after hundreds of Newton teachers and staff members held a similar rally.

Newton school district teachers work on three-year contracts, the last contract expired a year ago and a one-year extension was issued.

A new contract still has not been renegotiated.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)