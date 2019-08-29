Hundreds of Winthrop teachers and staff members protesting amid contract concerns

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Winthrop teachers and staff members gathered outside of the high school this morning in protest amid contract concerns for teachers today.

They have been negotiating for a new contract since January and their previous contract ended back in June.

Teachers say the two sides are still split on salary and scheduling.

President of Winthrop Teachers’ Association Kristen Reynolds says, “We’re out here today to show unity on the first day of school, we’d like to show the town officials, the school committee, the town council, the town manager how important it is to us to settle a fair contract.

This comes one day after hundreds of Newton teachers and staff members held a rally.

Newton school district teachers work on three-year contracts, the last contract expired a year ago and a one-year extension was issued.

A new contract still has not been renegotiated.

