BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers employed by JetBlue subcontractors at Logan International Airport are set to strike.

Wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners, baggage handlers and skycaps said they will strike Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Marty Walsh supported the workers’ right to strike, saying companies need to respect the workers.

Approximately 2,500 people are employed by JetBlue subcontractors at Logan.

